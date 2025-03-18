Peshmerga Minister stresses military cooperation with Germany

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdish Minister of Peshmerga Shoresh Ismail met with Colonel Thomas Ritter, the outgoing commander of German forces in the Kurdistan Region, to mark the conclusion of his tenure.

According to a statement, Minister Ismail commended Ritter’s role in supporting the Peshmerga Ministry’s reform process, emphasizing that he had been “a key supporter in strengthening Kurdish forces.” He reiterated the ministry’s commitment to continued cooperation and coordination with Germany to bolster support for the Peshmerga forces.

For his part, Colonel Ritter highlighted the joint efforts made to advance reforms and provide necessary military assistance, reaffirming Germany’s ongoing commitment to supporting the Peshmerga Ministry and enhancing military cooperation in the future.