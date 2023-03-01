Parliament looks into 7 lawmakers' resignations today

Shafaq News / the presidency of the Kurdistan Parliament made a public announcement, stating that the parliament's spring session will convene for the first time to address a range of pertinent topics, including the critical matter of voting on the resignation of seven of its members.

According to the parliament's presidency, the session is scheduled to commence at 11 am today, during which five different subjects will be examined.

The statement further indicates that there will be a crucial vote regarding the resignation requests submitted by seven lawmakers.

The parliament's presidency has also clarified that the upcoming session will encompass the inaugural reading of two key draft laws, namely the law on preventing torture and combating scientific fraud, and the legislation regarding land ownership of municipal areas that have been encroached upon. Additionally, the parliament will also examine the draft law on employment within the Kurdistan region.