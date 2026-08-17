Parliament demands action after KRI drone attack

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraqi Parliament condemned an attack targeting the office of Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), and the residence of the intelligence chief.

The Kurdistan Region’s security is an integral part of Iraq’s security, and attacks on any part of the country, its officials, or institutions are unacceptable under any circumstances, the Parliament noted. It called on the federal government and relevant security agencies to investigate the attack and take necessary measures.

It also urged authorities to keep Iraq out of regional conflicts and tensions, safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and resolve disputes through dialogue and diplomatic channels.

Earlier today, the KRI’s Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) said that two drones targeted Barzani’s office and the residence of Erbil’s security chief.

Read more: Experts doubt Baghdad can stop Kurdistan Region attacks