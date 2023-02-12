PUK to boycott government meetings

Shafaq News / The spokesman for the Deputy Prime Minister in the Kurdistan Region, Samir Hawrami, said that the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan will boycott all government meetings.

Hawrami said in a press conference that the party has remarks on the way things have been managed, especially in al-Sulaymaniyah governorate.

He added that the PUK and the Kurdistan Democratic Party had met to discuss these differences, but no changes have been made.

"We have a problem with the way services are being distributed to the citizens, and this is why we will continue our work in the ministries", he added.