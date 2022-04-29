PUK's Head called for amending the Kurdish election law, clarifying to people the details of gas export

Shafaq News/ The Head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Bafel Talabani, demanded more transparency from the Kurdish officials on wealth management in the Region, particularly in the gas export project.

Speaking in a meeting with representatives of countries and organizations in Kurdistan, Talabani said, "some political parties controlled a part of oil companies and used this issue for their interests… we reject these conditions, and we will not allow any party or force to use the people's livelihood for personal interests."

"People in Kurdistan should know details about the contracts for exporting gas... if it is not in the interest of our people, the gas pipeline will be constructed over my dead body," he stressed.

The Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) has been developing oil and gas resources independently of the federal government. In 2007 enacted its law that established the directives by which the Region would administer these resources.

Last March, Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani told an industry conference in Dubai that Kurdistan would soon become an essential energy source.

"We will become a net exporter of gas to the rest of Iraq, Turkey, and Europe soon."

Concerning the Kurdish elections, the PUK's Head said that most political parties and forces in the Region support amending the election law to prevent fraud. "The components elect their representatives without the necessity to be a part of any party or political force."

On February 24, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, signed an executive order that set the parliamentary election of the Kurdistan Region to October 1.