Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PUK prevents its cadres from making any statements regarding the Presidency issue

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-07-28T07:04:22+0000
PUK prevents its cadres from making any statements regarding the Presidency issue

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the presidency of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) issued a decision preventing the party's officials and cadres from making any public statements regarding nominating the next Iraqi Presidency.

The PUK decision came after holding talks yesterday, Wednesday, with Esmail Qaani, the Iranian commander of the Quds Force, who visited Baghdad and met the Shiite Coordination Framework parties.

Earlier, a security source disclosed details about the meeting that brought Qaani and the PUK leaders, saying they discussed the Presidential election crisis.

He told Shafaq News Agency that a proposition was made to make the Kurdistan Democratic Party surrender the Iraqi Presidency to the PUK in exchange for all other positions and entitlements. However, if this option did not work, Qa'ani advised choosing a consensus Presidential candidate.

Sources reported to our Agency that the consensus candidate might be Latif Rashid, a member of the PUK Political Bureau and the brother-in-law of the late President Jalal Talabani.

related

PUK called to "reorganize the Kurdish House"

Date: 2022-02-17 19:06:36
PUK called to "reorganize the Kurdish House"

The three main Kurdish parties to meet and discuss Iraq's general budget for 2021

Date: 2020-12-06 13:54:11
The three main Kurdish parties to meet and discuss Iraq's general budget for 2021

KDP, PUK: Kurdish Uprising is similar to the Iraqis' in southern the country

Date: 2022-03-05 12:20:15
KDP, PUK: Kurdish Uprising is similar to the Iraqis' in southern the country

PUK demands to speed up the process of returning the remains of the Anfal victims

Date: 2021-04-14 13:59:10
PUK demands to speed up the process of returning the remains of the Anfal victims

PUK impeaches a prominent leading figure 

Date: 2022-05-10 15:27:42
PUK impeaches a prominent leading figure 

PUK official demands activating the security and Intelligence role of the Asayish in Khanaqin

Date: 2021-05-20 12:45:59
PUK official demands activating the security and Intelligence role of the Asayish in Khanaqin

PUK calls Baghdad and Erbil to take action against Turkey's bombing of al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2022-05-21 15:25:49
PUK calls Baghdad and Erbil to take action against Turkey's bombing of al-Sulaymaniyah

Sheikh Jangi reinstates himself as a Co-President of the PUK, revoking his cousin's decisions

Date: 2021-11-04 17:03:39
Sheikh Jangi reinstates himself as a Co-President of the PUK, revoking his cousin's decisions