PUK plans diplomatic outreach to Kurdish political parties

Shafaq News / The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan announced on Thursday its intention to conduct a tour of Kurdish political parties in the coming week to bridge differences, emphasizing that the rivalry with the Kurdistan Democratic Party is a matter of competition, not enmity.
Saadi Ahmed Bira, the official spokesperson for the PUK, stated during a press conference held in al-Sulaymaniyah, "the Patritoic Union od Kurdistan has decided today to form a high-level delegation, led by Bafel Talabani, the Party's president, to visit all Kurdish parties starting from next week. The Public Relations Office of the party has been tasked with organizing these visits."
He explained that the purpose of the visits is to clarify the objectives of the party's fifth conference and to bring viewpoints closer together. He emphasized the need for dialogue among all parties due to the region being governed through a multiparty system.
Bira stated, "This forces us and others to sit at the negotiating table to overcome misunderstandings that may arise among the parties, and to unify Kurdish opinions and positions according to a document approved by everyone."
Regarding the relationship with the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Bira clarified, "Our relations with the Democratic Party are good, and we are partners based on integration. We are not enemies, despite efforts by some to portray it that way. We might be competitors aiming to serve the region and its people. We share many commonalities, and we must silence the discordant voices that want to depict us as adversaries."