PUK leadership expels the former co-chairman

Shafaq News/ A source told Shafaq News Agency, "The Political Bureau of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan decided to expel Lahur Sheikh Jangi, the former co-chairman of the party."

The source, who preferred to remain anonymous, added that "these decisions are due to the events on the eighth of last July and the latest developments."

Since July 2021, the struggle within the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan emerged between the two leaders when Bafel Talabani was overthrowing his partner, Lahore Sheikh Jangi Talabani, and declared himself the party's head.

Tensions escalated after the PUK leadership accused Lahore Talabani of putting a spy in Bafel's house in an attempt to poison him.