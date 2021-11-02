Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PUK leadership expels the former co-chairman

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-11-02T19:42:58+0000
PUK leadership expels the former co-chairman
Shafaq News/ A source told Shafaq News Agency, "The Political Bureau of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan decided to expel Lahur Sheikh Jangi, the former co-chairman of the party."

The source, who preferred to remain anonymous, added that "these decisions are due to the events on the eighth of last July and the latest developments."

Since July 2021, the struggle within the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan emerged between the two leaders when Bafel Talabani was overthrowing his partner, Lahore Sheikh Jangi Talabani, and declared himself the party's head.

Tensions escalated after the PUK leadership accused Lahore Talabani of putting a spy in Bafel's house in an attempt to poison him.

related

KDP and PUK issue a common statement

Date: 2020-11-09 17:32:35
KDP and PUK issue a common statement

PUK’s Political Bureau decides to strip the co-chairman of power

Date: 2021-07-17 09:59:27
PUK’s Political Bureau decides to strip the co-chairman of power

A meeting between PUK and Gorran leadership

Date: 2020-11-29 14:56:58
A meeting between PUK and Gorran leadership

Shiite leaders intervene to prevent dispute between PUK co-chairs

Date: 2021-08-03 11:13:08
Shiite leaders intervene to prevent dispute between PUK co-chairs

Demonstrators set fire to the PUK and KDP headquarters

Date: 2020-12-06 15:22:26
Demonstrators set fire to the PUK and KDP headquarters

PUK calls for halting the Arabization of the territories covered with Article 140

Date: 2021-08-07 13:55:52
PUK calls for halting the Arabization of the territories covered with Article 140

PUK warns of the consequences of "regionalizing al-Sulaymaniyah" attempts

Date: 2021-01-12 08:02:31
PUK warns of the consequences of "regionalizing al-Sulaymaniyah" attempts

Al-Sulaymaniyah judiciary acquits a PUK official accused of abduction

Date: 2021-08-12 12:40:26
Al-Sulaymaniyah judiciary acquits a PUK official accused of abduction