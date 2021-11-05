Report

PUK expels four of its members including Lahur Sheikh Janki

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-11-05T10:41:50+0000
PUK expels four of its members including Lahur Sheikh Janki

Shafaq News/ The Political Bureau of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan approved the decisions of the co-chairman of the party, Bafel Jalal Talabani, regarding the expulsion of Lahur Janki Burhan, Zeno Muhammad, Shadman Mulla Hassan, and Ala Tahsin Habib, from the party.

A special source told Shafaq News Agency that decisions were also approved after the deadline of submitting appeals and taking all organizational measures passed, noting that the decisions were made according to the internal curriculum of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan.

Yesterday, the expelled co-chair of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Lahur Sheikh Janki, announced his rejection of all decisions against him and his companions, stressing that he will regain all the powers that he gave up for Talabani.

