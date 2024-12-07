PUK and KDP aim to resolve disputes in upcoming government talks

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), the two main political forces in the Kurdistan Region, are preparing for their second meeting since the parliamentary elections held in October.

PUK spokesperson Saeedi Pira revealed that “the first meeting between the two parties had already taken place, with a second scheduled in the coming days.”

The meeting aims to continue discussions on forming the new Kurdistan Regional Government. Expressing hope for calm and constructive talks to resolve disagreements, Pira stated, “The upcoming meeting will focus on addressing points of contention.”

“We hope both sides will avoid obstructing the negotiations through inaccurate statements,” he added.

The 2024 Kurdistan Region parliamentary elections took place on October 20, 2024, following a two-year delay. The KDP emerged as the dominant party, winning 39 seats with 809,197 votes. The PUK secured 23 seats with 408,141 votes, while the New Generation Movement (al-Jeel al-Jadeed-NGM) won 15 seats with 290,991 votes.

The preliminary results were announced on October 21, 2024, and the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) ratified the final results on October 30, 2024.