PUK: Kurdish unity is our priority ahead of the government formation

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-10-26T13:18:34+0000
PUK: Kurdish unity is our priority ahead of the government formation

Shafaq News/ The Unity of the Kurds ahead of the cabinet assembly is the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), the party's media official Setran Abdallah said on Sunday, asserting that deciding the largest bloc is a prerogative of the Shiite force.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency earlier today, Sunday, Abdullah said, "unifying the Kurds' position to define the demands of Kurdistan is a priority for the PUK."

"Kurdistan's demands are mending Baghdad's ties and holding constructive negotiations with the Iraqi forces to form a national unity cabinet."

Abdullah stressed that the emerging government shall "consider executing Article 140 of the Iraqi constitution".

"The PUK will not partake in the details and talks of defining the largest bloc, which happens every single time we make an election."

