PUK, KDP hold election talks in Erbil

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's leading parties, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), met in Erbil on Wednesday to discuss election law revisions and the revitalization of the region's election commission.

Ziad Jabbar, the head of the PUK bloc in the parliament of the Kurdistan region, expressed the parties' dedication to finding a consensus on a revised version of the legislative election law, following the announcement of the polling date by the president of the Kurdistan region.

Jabbar attached importance to overcoming disagreements between the parties to ensure elections proceed as scheduled this year.

Earlier in March, President Nechirvan Barzani set November 18th as the date for the upcoming parliamentary election in the region.