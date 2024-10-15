PUK “Commandos” deploy along Kirkuk-Al-Sulaymaniyah road and divert traffic
Shafaq News/ A security source in Kirkuk governorate
reported on Tuesday that there is a security deployment along the
Kirkuk-Sulaymaniyah road.
The source told Shafaq News that “forces called Commandos
belonging to the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) have deployed from the
Kirkuk-Sulaymaniyah entrance to the Qara Hanjir district,” noting that the
reasons for the deployment are unknown, and that “the forces were deployed to
secure the road.”
In the same context, the source pointed out that “the route
of one of the lanes from the front of Jamjamal control on the
Kirkuk-Al-Sulaymaniyah road was diverted due to the placement of a concrete
elevation by the regional traffic.”