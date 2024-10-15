PUK “Commandos” deploy along Kirkuk-Al-Sulaymaniyah road and divert traffic

2024-10-15T14:23:24+00:00

Shafaq News/ A security source in Kirkuk governorate reported on Tuesday that there is a security deployment along the Kirkuk-Sulaymaniyah road.

The source told Shafaq News that “forces called Commandos belonging to the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) have deployed from the Kirkuk-Sulaymaniyah entrance to the Qara Hanjir district,” noting that the reasons for the deployment are unknown, and that “the forces were deployed to secure the road.”

In the same context, the source pointed out that “the route of one of the lanes from the front of Jamjamal control on the Kirkuk-Al-Sulaymaniyah road was diverted due to the placement of a concrete elevation by the regional traffic.”

