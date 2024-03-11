PM Masrour Barzani reaffirms the KRI's constitutional integrity on March 11 anniversary

Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region in Iraq, Masrour Barzani, issued a statement on Monday, commemorating the March 11th agreement anniversary.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of the March 11th, 1970 agreement, “a historic achievement of the glorious September revolution led by the esteemed Barzani.”

He highlighted how the agreement “forced the Iraqi government at that time to concede to some of the Kurdish rights, such as modifying the interim constitution and admitting that Iraq consists of two main nationalities, Arab and Kurdish, with proper recognition of the Kurdish national rights.”

However, the statement deplored that “the Iraqi regime at that time, later renunciation of the agreement, choosing war and hostility against the Kurdish people. This choice caused massive destruction and lasting suffering that still afflict the Iraqi people today.”

Furthermore, Barzani emphasized “the necessity of securing the constitutional rights of Kurdistan's people, keeping the region's constitutional entity, and resolutely upholding the hard-earned rights gained over decades.”

He confirmed “the Kurdish resolve to withstand any violation of their rights, injustice, or a relapse to Iraq's repressive history of despotism and dictatorship.”

Noteworthy, March 11th agreement signed on March 11, 1970, between the Iraqi government led by Saddam Hussein and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), led by Mustafa Barzani. The agreement granted the Kurds autonomy within Iraq, recognized Kurdish as an official language, and acknowledged the national rights of the Kurdish people.

However, the Iraqi regime soon violated the agreement and resumed its attacks on the Kurds. The agreement is considered a historic achievement for the Kurdish cause and a result of the Kurdish resistance in the September revolution.