PM Barzani welcomes Iraq's hosting of AGC

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, expressed delightedness over Iraq's hosting of the Arabian Gulf Cup.

Barzani said in a tweet, "I am delighted [...] as the Arabian Gulf Cup kicks off in Basra."

"We welcome all the teams participating in the tournament and the dear guests from Arab countries."

He concluded, "I congratulate the people of the beloved city of Basra and all Iraqis for holding this important event on their land...It is our pleasure to invite our dear Arab guests and brothers to visit the Kurdistan Region."