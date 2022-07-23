Report

PM Barzani: we have constitutional blueprints to settle Baghdad-Erbil disputes

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-07-23T13:37:26+0000
Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said he will pursue "constitutional blueprints" to resolve the disputes between the federal and regional governments.

Prime Minister Barzani's remarks came in a tweet he shared upon his arrival to the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, earlier today, Saturday.

"I’m glad to be back in Baghdad," he tweeted, "We have lots to discuss — the things that bring us together and push us apart."

"We have constitutional blueprints to settle our 17-year-old disputes, and win-win solutions in the interest of all of the country, including the Kurdistan Region," he concluded.

