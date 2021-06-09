PM Barzani meets Minister-President of Flanders in Brussels 

Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, discussed today with Minister-President of Flanders, Jan Jambon, several files of mutual interest.

The two parties discussed in a meeting that took place in Brussels, ways to enhance relations between Kurdistan Region and Flanders in all fields.

Jambon welcomed Barzani's visit, noting that they are proud of their relations with the Kurdistan Region, and expressed full readiness to cooperate with the Kurdistan Regional Government.

For his part, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government highlighted the government reform agenda, especially in the field of diversifying sources of income and development, providing the necessary facilities to local and foreign investors, and benefiting from the successful experiences of European countries in strengthening the economic infrastructure of the Kurdistan Region.

The meeting also discussed the Baghdad-Erbil relations and the importance of supporting the Peshmerga to confront ISIS terrorists.