Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PM Barzani meets Minister-President of Flanders in Brussels 

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-09T14:43:16+0000
PM Barzani meets Minister-President of Flanders in Brussels 

Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, discussed today with Minister-President of Flanders, Jan Jambon, several files of mutual interest. 

The two parties discussed in a meeting that took place in Brussels, ways to enhance relations between Kurdistan Region and Flanders in all fields.

Jambon welcomed Barzani's visit, noting that they are proud of their relations with the Kurdistan Region, and expressed full readiness to cooperate with the Kurdistan Regional Government.

For his part, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government highlighted the government reform agenda, especially in the field of diversifying sources of income and development, providing the necessary facilities to local and foreign investors, and benefiting from the successful experiences of European countries in strengthening the economic infrastructure of the Kurdistan Region.

The meeting also discussed the Baghdad-Erbil relations and the importance of supporting the Peshmerga to confront ISIS terrorists.

related

Masrour Barzani condoles the death of Kurdish poet Saadullah Perwesh

Date: 2020-10-29 14:32:11
Masrour Barzani condoles the death of Kurdish poet Saadullah Perwesh

Masrour Barzani: Baghdad has not sent any salaries to the region for ten months

Date: 2021-04-20 12:23:38
Masrour Barzani: Baghdad has not sent any salaries to the region for ten months

Kurdistan’s Prime Minister: to reject oppression, occupation and subservience

Date: 2021-03-05 08:01:40
Kurdistan’s Prime Minister: to reject oppression, occupation and subservience

Barzani: Baghdad has no excuses to secure the region’s salaries

Date: 2020-12-20 16:03:33
Barzani: Baghdad has no excuses to secure the region’s salaries

Masrour Barzani: we welcome the third round of the US-Iraq Strategic Dialogue

Date: 2021-04-08 14:09:08
Masrour Barzani: we welcome the third round of the US-Iraq Strategic Dialogue

Masrour Barzani stresses his government's support to Kurdistan's Youth

Date: 2021-02-13 09:41:44
Masrour Barzani stresses his government's support to Kurdistan's Youth

Germany to continue supporting Kurdistan, especially the Peshmerga, Diehl says

Date: 2021-05-26 14:32:14
Germany to continue supporting Kurdistan, especially the Peshmerga, Diehl says

Masrour Barzani mourns a Kurdish artist

Date: 2020-08-27 09:03:35
Masrour Barzani mourns a Kurdish artist