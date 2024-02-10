PM Barzani issues a wake-up call: Shunning ignorance amidst rising threats

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani cautioned on Saturday about ongoing threats facing the region, affirming that all necessary measures will be taken to address them.

According to a statement from the PM’s media office, “Certain websites and social media pages have attempted to mislead public opinion by disseminating inappropriate statements and interpretations that deviate from the political and security reality of the Region, in addition to distorting the Prime Minister’s views and statements in his recent interview with BBC.”

Masrour Barzani stressed the necessity of “protecting Kurdistan’s constitutional entity,” affirming that “all measures will continue to be taken to address the threats facing Kurdistan.”

He emphasized that "hiding and ignoring enemies will not reduce risks and threats, and therefore, everyone must shoulder their responsibility towards the land and people of the Kurdistan Region."