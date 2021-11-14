PM Barzani expresses concern over the Kurdish refugees' conditions

Shafaq News/ The head of Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, expressed concern over the Kurdish refugees' conditions on the Belarusian-Polish border.

PM Barzani said in a tweet, "I’m deeply concerned by the plight of our citizens, as well as the many others on the EU borders. Their wellbeing is our shared responsibility."

"They’ve been deceived by traffickers; exploited by networks abroad. I’m working with our partners to ensure their safety & security", he added.

Earlier today, the Security Council of Kurdistan Region accused "opposing parties" of exploiting the immigrants' issue to "harm the region".

The council said in a statement, "migration to Western countries has been going on for a while now," adding, "Some citizens from the Kurdistan Region went to Belarus seeking asylum in Western countries."

"Some immigrants were exploited by the Kurdistan Workers Party, smugglers, tourism agencies and politicians, through convincing them of throwing accusations on the Kurdistan Region, in order to fasten the admission files."

The statement added that the citizens who are now stuck in Belarus spent a lot of money and traveled by legal ways to reach that country, and then cross to other countries, stressing, "the Council supports the legal and constitutional rights of any person to travel."

The Council called for attention to be paid to the conditions of immigrants stranded between the countries' borders, and protect the region's citizens from becoming victims of international crises.