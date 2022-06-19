PM Barzani expresses concern over increasing Cholera cases

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, expressed concern over the spread of Cholera in al-Sulaymaniyah and Erbil.

Barzani said in a Facebook post that he had contacted the Minister of health to discuss the situation and take the appropriate measures.

For its part, the Regional Ministry of Health revealed that PM Barzani has discussed, in a phone call, the situation with Minister Saman Barzanji.

The Prime Minister directed Barzanji to follow up on the health situation in al-Sulaymaniyah and take strict measures to control the spread of Cholera.

On May 2022, al-Sulaymaniyah health department announced that a huge number of citizens were hospitalized for having severe diarrhea and vomiting, noting that 40% of the patients are children.