PM Barzani embarks on an official visit to Brussels

Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of Kurdistan, Masrour Barzani, arrived on Wednesday in the Belgian capital, Brussels, on an official visit flanked by a high-level government delegation.

During the visit, PM Barzani will convene with officials in the Belgian government to discuss bolstering the ties between Erbil and Brussels and endorsing the cooperation between the Peshmerga and the Coalition forces.

Barzani's accompanying delegation included the Minister of Planning, Dara Rachid, and and the head of Department of Foreign Affairs-KRG, Safeen Dizayee.