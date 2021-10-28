PM Barzani discusses the file of Sinjar IDP with a delegation of a U.S. organization

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, reiterated on Thursday the need to support the people who had displaced from Sinjar and provide facilities for them to return to their homeland.

PM Barzani's remarks came during a meeting held with a delegation from the U.S. "LSD" philanthropies in his headquarters in the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil.

The Prime Minister commended the projects the organization had implemented in cooperation with the Barzani Charity Foundation to aid the low-income families, refugees, and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the Region over the past few years.

For his part, the delegation lauded the government of the Kurdistan Region that still shelters more than one million displaced persons in spite of all the economic hardships.

The meeting touched upon the issue of Sinjar IDPs, stressing the need to provide adequate facilities for them to return to their hometowns.