Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PM Barzani discusses the file of Sinjar IDP with a delegation of a U.S. organization

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-10-28T14:54:17+0000
PM Barzani discusses the file of Sinjar IDP with a delegation of a U.S. organization

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, reiterated on Thursday the need to support the people who had displaced from Sinjar and provide facilities for them to return to their homeland.

PM Barzani's remarks came during a meeting held with a delegation from the U.S. "LSD" philanthropies in his headquarters in the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil.

The Prime Minister commended the projects the organization had implemented in cooperation with the Barzani Charity Foundation to aid the low-income families, refugees, and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the Region over the past few years.

For his part, the delegation lauded the government of the Kurdistan Region that still shelters more than one million displaced persons in spite of all the economic hardships.

The meeting touched upon the issue of Sinjar IDPs, stressing the need to provide adequate facilities for them to return to their hometowns.

related

Barzani to liberate Yazidis kidnapped by ISIS

Date: 2020-08-03 09:01:33
Barzani to liberate Yazidis kidnapped by ISIS

Masrour Barzani mourns a Kurdish artist

Date: 2020-08-27 09:03:35
Masrour Barzani mourns a Kurdish artist

Masrour Barzani extends greetings on Newroz

Date: 2021-03-20 16:01:12
Masrour Barzani extends greetings on Newroz

PM Barzani discusses with his Greek counterpart several files of mutual interest

Date: 2021-06-11 13:39:08
PM Barzani discusses with his Greek counterpart several files of mutual interest

Masrour Barzani: Some parties are exploiting the people's demands to serve personal interests

Date: 2020-12-07 18:36:56
Masrour Barzani: Some parties are exploiting the people's demands to serve personal interests

Kurdistan’s Prime Minister thanks the US ambassador for his efforts in approving the budget law

Date: 2021-04-12 10:50:56
Kurdistan’s Prime Minister thanks the US ambassador for his efforts in approving the budget law

PM Barzani meets with the head of Chaldean Church

Date: 2021-07-17 15:44:26
PM Barzani meets with the head of Chaldean Church

An explosion in Sinjar

Date: 2020-08-03 11:26:23
An explosion in Sinjar