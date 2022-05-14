PM Barzani congratulates Mhammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as UAE's President

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani congratulated Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday.

"I extend my warmest congratulations and blessings to Your Highness on the occasion of your election as President of the United Arab Emirates," Prime Minister Barzani said in a statement.

"We look forward to strengthening the distinguished relations between the Kurdistan Region and the Emirates," he added.

"We wish you to continue your noble path and lead your country and honorable people towards further progress, development, and prosperity."

The UAE's Federal Supreme Council elected Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as President of the United Arab Emirates on Saturday, the UAE state-run WAM reported.

His predecessor, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, passed away on Friday at 73.