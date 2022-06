Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan region, Masrour Barzani, extended condolences on the death of the artist Mohammad Erbili who passed away at 89 on Monday.

President Barzani said that Erbili was a prominent singer who did a lot for Erbil and the Kurdistan Region.

Earlier today, Erbili succumbed to a chronic illness after 25 days in a hospital in Kurdistan's capital city.