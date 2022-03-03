Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PM Barzani calls for reforming the Federal Supreme Court

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-03-03T09:57:09+0000
PM Barzani calls for reforming the Federal Supreme Court

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, demanded today reforming the Federal Supreme Court.

PM Barzani said in a press conference today, "we are ready to hold talks with the government to reach a constitutional solution and end the pending differences according to the constitution. We will be fully committed to our constitutional duties."

He added that recently, he contacted the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, and other senior Iraqi officials, and asked them, "if the Kurdistan region did not have oil, would you be committed to paying the region's dues? and they replied negatively.

The Prime Minister stressed the Kurdistan Regional government's keenness to ensure the region's Constitutional rights, and called for implementing several articles, including reforming the Federal Supreme Court according to article 92 of the constitution, as well as article 140.

"This is a message for our Iraqi brothers. We are part of Federal Iraq, we did not violate anyone's rights, and we do not allow anyone to violate ours. Kurdistan's doors are always open for them (Iraqis), as it has always been a haven for the afflicted", he said.

He added, "until today, The Federal Court hasn't been able to provide basic services for the Iraqi people."

The Prime Minister said that the Court's decision affects all Iraqis, not only the Kurdish people, pointing out that the Region has been put under great pressure, "but we are optimistic and sure that we will overcome this situation and achieve a better future and economy."

related

Masrour Barzani: we welcome the third round of the US-Iraq Strategic Dialogue

Date: 2021-04-08 14:09:08
Masrour Barzani: we welcome the third round of the US-Iraq Strategic Dialogue

KRG confirms its commitment to Yazidis

Date: 2021-10-02 16:29:25
KRG confirms its commitment to Yazidis

Kurdistan's President and PM meets with the US congressional delegation at MSC

Date: 2022-02-19 12:54:23
Kurdistan's President and PM meets with the US congressional delegation at MSC

Barzani expresses condolences to PMF head

Date: 2021-07-03 19:45:53
Barzani expresses condolences to PMF head

PM Barzani meets with IBBC chair

Date: 2021-11-27 10:18:57
PM Barzani meets with IBBC chair

Masrour Barzani receives a call from the Turkish Minister of foreign affairs

Date: 2020-11-22 12:07:05
Masrour Barzani receives a call from the Turkish Minister of foreign affairs

Kurdistan’s Prime Minister: KRG is working to return the displaced Yazidi brothers and sisters to their areas

Date: 2021-08-03 06:39:13
Kurdistan’s Prime Minister: KRG is working to return the displaced Yazidi brothers and sisters to their areas

Erbil and London discuss the migrants' situation

Date: 2021-12-09 21:36:42
Erbil and London discuss the migrants' situation