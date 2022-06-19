PM Barzani and federal military delegation discuss security cooperation prospects

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday said that combating terrorism requires enhanced cooperation between the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga forces in the areas of Article 140 of the constitution.

Prime Minister Barzani's remarks came during a meeting with the Iraqi army's Chief-of-Staff, Major-General Abdul-Amir Yarallah, and his accompanying delegation in Erbil earlier today.

The Prime Minister called for actively integrating the Peshmerga forces in the national defense strategy of Iraq, stressing that the Iraqi army shall reflect a true representation of the components of the Iraqi people.

The visiting delegation presented a briefing on the latest updates on the security and military situation and discussed cooperation prospects between the Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi army.