PM Barzani agrees on hosting any KRG minister at Parliament if necessary

Shafaq News / The Speaker of the Kurdistan Region Parliament, Riwaz Faiq, revealed on Thursday that Prime Minister Masrour Barzani agreed on hosting any Minister if necessary.

Faiq said in a speech today that the Regional government pledged to delegate its ministers every week to Parliamentary sessions or meetings.

She added that there is great cooperation between the Parliament and KRG, noting that she held a phone call with PM Barzani yesterday and agreed with him on hosting any minister at Parliament if necessary.