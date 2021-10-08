Report
PM Barzani: I have full confidence in the security forces' capacity to protect voters
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2021-10-08T19:35:05+0000
Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, expressed appreciation for the security institutions that for participating in the special vote.
PM Barzani said in a statement, "Thank you to our brave security services for your strong turnout today across the Kurdistan Region and for the work you do to keep our communities safe."
He added, "I have full confidence in your capacity to protect voters and families in the general vote on Sunday."
