PM Al-Sudani offers condolences on the passing of Zakia Mustafa Barzani

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani expressed his condolences to the Presidents of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), Nechirvan Barzani, on the passing of Mrs. Zakiya Mustafa Barzani.

According to a statement issued by his media office, Al-Sudani wishes Allah Almighty ample mercy and acceptance for the departed, as well as patience and solace for her family and loved ones.