PKK refutes accusations of seizing Sinjar resident's electoral IDs at gunpoint

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) refuted reports accusing forces affiliated with it of seizing the electoral IDs of electors in Sinjar at gunpoint to cast their votes in favor of candidates loyal to the party.

The PKK relations official, Kawa Sheikhmos, "reports about us participating in the Iraqi parliamentary elections are unfounded."

"We do not have any candidates, and w do not interfere in the elections in Iraq. In fact, we do not have interference in any Iraqi cause. It is an internal affair."

"Reports accusing us of collecting the electoral IDs in Sinjar are not true. It only aims to defame and us," he concluded.

Earlier, tribal and security sources accused the PKK fighters in Sinjar of using force to seize the electoral IDs of voters in the disputed district in Nineveh.

A fellow citizen from Sinjar told Shafaq Agency correspondent that fighters from the Sinjar Resistance Units (YBS) forced him and his wife to hand over their electoral IDs.

The PKK moved to Sinjar with the advantage of a security vacuum in 2014 as the ISIS attacks ensued. Soon after the establishment of the Sinjar Resistance Units (YBS), a political wing was founded under the Sinjar Democratic Autonomous Council and Yazidi Freedom and Democracy Party. With the PKK’s integration and the recruitment of Yazidis to the YBS to help with the area's security, it created further obstacles to the group's departure.