PKK prevents KDP candidates from reaching their conference 

Shafaq News/ A security source reported on Saturday that Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) members and their local fighters supporters have deployed in Sinuni northern of Sinjar district, northwest of Mosul.

The source said in an interview with Shafaq News Agency, this deployment aims to prevent holding an electoral conference for the Kurdistan Democratic Party and blocked the road in front of its candidates for not reaching the conference location.

The source added that the army units in the area were set on alert to prevent any problems and clashes.