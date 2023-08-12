PKK militants attack Pershmerga unit in KRI

Shafaq News / On Saturday, military sources revealed that militants from the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) conducted an attack on a Peshmerga-affiliated unit situated to the north of Duhok within the Kurdistan Region (KRI).

According to information provided to Shafaq News Agency, the militants initiated the assault on a checkpoint maintained by Peshmerga forces in the Rashafa Valley area, positioned east of the Amedi district in northern Duhok.

The sources additionally confirmed that the Peshmerga forces successfully repelled the attack, resulting in no reported casualties within their ranks.