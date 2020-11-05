PKK calls for dialogue with Kurdistan

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) called, on Thursday for dialogue with Kurdistan after the tensions between the two parties in Duhok Governorate.

Hiwa Zagros, the spokesperson for the Relations Committee of Kurdistan Communities Union (KCK), the armed wing of the PKK, told Shafaq News agency, "Fighting is not in anyone's interest and what happened in Jamanki aimed to prevent Peshmerga forces from advancing closer to our camps".

Zagros called on "the Iraqi government to intervene immediately to stop Turkey's violations as southern Kurdistan is a part of Iraqi territory."

Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) announced, on Tuesday, that four of its fighters and 100 Turkish soldiers were killed in the clashes over the past two weeks.

The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) claimed responsibility for the two explosions targeting Peshmerga forces in Duhok governorate.

People's Defense Forces (HPG), affiliated to the PKK, issued a statement in which it stated, "Military vehicles for the Peshmerga forces of the Kurdistan Democratic Party attempted to enter our camp in the village of Bebadi in Kari region, which requires taking the necessary measures to warn them."

"Two landmines were detonated in the Hummer vehicle of the offending forces in an attempt to stop them from further advance towards the camp", the statement continued

Earlier, PKK attacked a security forces in the north of Duhok Governorate.

“Two policemen were injured in an attack by members of PKK; the Kurdish policemen were on their duty protecting an oil well in a village of Jamanki sub-district.” A security source told Shafaq news agency.