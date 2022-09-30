Report

Over 600 families left Koysinjaq due to Iranian attacks

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-09-30T13:20:57+0000
Over 600 families left Koysinjaq due to Iranian attacks

Shafaq News / The deputy Commissioner of Koysinjaq administration, Tareq Ali, said that 600 families left their homes due to the repetitive Iranian attacks on the area.

Ali told Shafaq News agency that the administration is following up with the Kurdistan Regional government, noting that a number of civilians went missing after the attack.

The local official criticized Baghdad for not sending an investigation group until the moment.

