Oman to open consulate in Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani welcomed an Omani delegation led by Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion.

According to a statement from Barzani's office, the meeting focused on strengthening ties between the Kurdistan Region and Oman, particularly in trade, industry, and investment.

Al Yousef expressed his pleasure at visiting the Kurdistan Region and emphasized Oman’s readiness to expand cooperation. "We are eager to deepen our partnership with the Kurdistan Region, especially in the economic and commercial sectors," he said.

The two sides also discussed the importance of opening a general consulate for Oman in the Kurdistan Region in the near future.