Nowruz celebrations ignite joy and hope across Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News/ Amid joyful gatherings and festive spirits, the Kurdish cities illuminated the Nowruz (Nawroz) flame. An annual tradition holds deep cultural significance, symbolizing the renewal of the cycle of life and the dawn of a new year in the Kurdish calendar.

Historical Significance of Nowruz

Nowruz is considered the first day of the Kurdish new solar year, occurring on March 9th according to the Greek calendar or March 21st in the Western calendar. It is the day when day and night are equal in length.

The Kurdish people have celebrated this day for thousands of years, considering it a national and patriotic holiday.

In Kurdish culture, Nowruz signifies the commencement of the New Year, typically observed on March 21st. According to a longstanding legend passed down through generations, Nowruz represents the liberation of the Kurdish people nearly 2,500 years ago from the oppressive rule of Zuhak, a despotic king who was depicted as having serpents emerging from his shoulders. Zuhak's tyrannical regime led to a dark period where two young men were sacrificed daily, offering their brains to feed Zuhak's serpents, all in an attempt to alleviate his suffering. Consequently, Kurdistan suffered from the absence of spring, as Zuhak's rule brought about despair and deprivation.

As discontent grew among the populace against Zuhak's atrocities, a nobleman named Fereydun orchestrated a rebellion, which was spearheaded by Kawa, a skilled blacksmith who had lost six of his sons to Zuhak's cruelty. Saved from sacrifice, the young men, believed to be the ancestors of the Kurds, were trained by Kawa, forming an army that marched on Zuhak's fortress.

Kawa successfully vanquished the ruler, initiating a celebration marked by lighting fires on the hillsides to signify victory and rally supporters. Remarkably, spring returned to Kurdistan the following day, indicating a new era of freedom and renewal.

March 20th is traditionally commemorated as the day when Kawa triumphed over Zuhak, while March 21st is hailed as New Year's Day. Today, Kurds draw inspiration from this ancient legend to affirm their cultural identity, with the act of lighting fires symbolizing the enduring spirit of liberty.

While festivities may vary, residents of the Kurdistan Region typically come together during Nowruz to herald the arrival of spring. This includes wearing vibrant attire, engaging in outdoor activities such as picnics, savoring traditional cuisine, and reveling in lively dances.

The peaceful atmosphere in the Kurdistan Region has also made it a welcoming retreat for visitors from across Iraq during holidays, fostering unity and harmony among diverse communities.

Modern-Day Festivities

Erbil's historic Citadel witnessed a dazzling spectacle as the Nowruz flame was ceremoniously lit.

Shafaq News agency's lens captured the vibrant scene of a large gathering of citizens in front of the iconic Citadel of Erbil, joyously celebrating the arrival of Nowruz.

In Al-Sulaymniya, people gathered on Mam Jalal Hill holding the "Kawa (Kaveh) the Blacksmith" flame, heralding the commencement of popular celebrations for the holiday.

The Nowruz festivities in Al-Sulaymaniyah unfolded with a grand public celebration on Mam Jalal Hill, featuring a rich tapestry of artistic and cultural performances.

Despite the stringent health protocols, citizens and local dignitaries converged, expressing optimism for a year filled with goodness, peace, and stability.

In line with the broader Nowruz revelry, the government has planned a series of events, including a communal breakfast for over 100 workers on Salem Street, followed by the lighting of the Nowruz flame and a myriad of activities such as vintage car displays, handicraft showcases, and delightful puppet shows for children.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Kurds in Kirkuk commenced their Nowruz celebrations with traditional dances and soul-stirring Kurdish folk songs at the historic Citadel.

The celebratory mood was palpable, with local and federal officials, including Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament Shakhwan Abdullah, joining in the festivities, who saw waving both the Kurdistan and Iraqi flags.

Speaking on the occasion, Khalid Khurshid, a participant, conveyed, "Our celebration today from the Kirkuk Citadel sends a message of love and peace to keep Kirkuk as the heart and sanctity of Kurdistan, embracing all its diverse components. Celebrating Nowruz represents our victory over injustice and tyranny."

President Barzani’s Message

In a message delivered on the occasion, President of the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani extended his "heartfelt congratulations to the families of our fallen heroes, and to Kurds and Kurdistani communities throughout the world. May this New Year bring good health, happiness, and prosperity for all."

Barzani affirmed, "The people of Kurdistan remain resolute in their unwavering commitment to safeguard their freedom and legitimate rights."

"On this blessed occasion, we reiterate our unwavering faith and dedication to the Kurdistan Region's role as a catalyst for peace and stability in the region, as it has always been. The Kurdistan Region aspires to foster harmonious relations, friendship, and neighborliness founded upon mutual respect and shared interests. Furthermore, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the nations commemorating Nawroz."