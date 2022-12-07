New free-of-mines fields are recorded in Iraqi Kurdistan, Mine Action Agency

Shafaq News / The Mine Action Agency in Iraqi Kurdistan cleared seven fields within the borders of the Erbil Governorate.

In a statement, the Agency said the clearance process took place in the Koysinjaq district, the Soran Autonomous Administration, the Choman district, and the Mergasur district.

All the cleared fields were returned to their owners.

The Iraqi Kurdistan Mine Action Agency has been working to clear Kurdistan of landmines and unexploded ordnance placed by the former Iraqi government over the past 40 years and the Iranian Army during the Iran-Iraq War from 1980–1988.

The Agency is overcoming many challenges and has cleared many minefields to return the land to the owners.

There are 3,512 registered minefields in Kurdistan.