Shafaq News / The Mine Action Agency in the Kurdistan Region announced that it had cleared thousands of cubic meters from mines in 2021.

The head of the Agency, Jabbar Rachid, said in a press conference that 627 cubic meters were cleared last year.

He added that 2008 mines were dismantled, and 23 minefields were completely cleared.

In 2021, 19 died and 23 were injured in mine explosions according to Rachid, who noted that 225 Km, distributed over 332 fields, remain uncleared.