2024 War Remnant Clearance: Kurdistan’s Al-Sulaymaniyah removes 30K+ unexploded ordnances

Shafaq News/ Over 30 areas have been cleared of war remnants and thousands of unexploded ordnances have been discovered in Kurdistan Region's Al-Sulaymaniyah, the province’s Mine Action Agency revealed on Monday.

Director General Mohsen Abdul-Karim told Shafaq News that his agency cleared 35 areas spanning 1,277,000 square meters and uncovered over 38,055 unexploded ordnances as part of months-long efforts to eliminate war remnants.

"Clearance operations led to five casualties in the Penjwen and Sharbazher districts," he added. "Our agency also ran intensive awareness campaigns benefiting over 16,800 citizens, distributed more than 19,600 informational leaflets, and held two training courses for Peshmerga forces of the 70th Command Center, involving over 50 officers and personnel."

Abdul-Karim emphasized the agency's commitment to "continuing its efforts despite all challenges," stressing the importance of collaborating with local and international entities to ensure a safe, war-remnant-free zone that promotes security for citizens

Notably, Al-Sulaymaniyah is one of the areas most affected by war remnants from past conflicts, posing a direct threat to residents' lives and hindering both agricultural and urban development.