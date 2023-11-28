New electronic healthcare system launched in Erbil

Shafaq News / The Electronic Health Services Project was announced in Erbil today, Tuesday, and described by the World Health Organization (WHO) as "significant" and aimed at serving the region's citizens.

The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan affirmed that this digital system would encompass citizens' health aspects from birth to death.

Wael Ata'e, the representative of the WHO in Iraq, emphasized during the inauguration of the Electronic Healthcare Services Project that it was a collaborative effort involving the federal and regional health ministries, global health organizations, and UNESCO.

Ata'e further explained that this initiative would serve the people of Kurdistan and foster a healthy collaboration between citizens and healthcare institutions in the region.

For his part, Kurdistan's Minister of Health, Saman Barzanji, expressed in a statement that the project's launch aligns with the ministry's aim to provide quicker and better healthcare services. He emphasized the ministry's focus on electronically organizing medicines and routine procedures in healthcare institutions.

Barzanji clarified that the project includes various sections such as healthcare services, electronic registration, health support for citizens, and incorporating health reports into a dedicated electronic system covering an individual's health journey from birth to death.