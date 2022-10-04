New details on the mysterious death of a woman in al-Sulaymaniyah

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-10-04T13:45:28+0000

Shafaq News / A local source disclosed new details about the mysterious death of a woman in al-Sulaymaniyah governorate earlier today. The source told Shafaq News agency that the victim Naghan Akarsel, known as Haval Zeelan, is a Kurdish woman who has Turkish citizenship. He added that the victim, who was a resident of Bakhtiari neighborhood, is a feminist activist and a member of a research center specializing in women's healthcare. She was murdered for political motives upon the directives of a neighboring country, according to the source. Earlier today, eyewitnesses told Shafaq News agency that a woman was shot with 11 bullets in Bakhtiari neighborhood.

