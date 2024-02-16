Nechirvan Barzani receives invitation to visit Austria, discusses security situation in Iraq with Germany

Shafaq News / According to a statement from the Kurdistan Region’s Presidency, "President Nechirvan Barzani met with the German State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Siemtje Möller, at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Germany."

The topics of discussion between the two parties included the security situation in Iraq, regional tensions, and Germany's position and involvement in the Global Coalition. They also emphasized "Germany's cooperation and support in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region (KRI)."

In this regard, Barzani conveyed "his gratitude to Germany for continuing its mission in Iraq and KRI," thanking "German forces for their assistance and support to the Peshmerga and the reform process within the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to unify the Peshmerga forces."

The statement added, "The meeting also discussed the latest developments in the war in Gaza and its impact and consequences."

Furthermore, "Nechirvan Barzani also met with Austria's Foreign Minister, Alexander Schallenberg, on Friday night at the MSC, and they talked about Austria's relations with Iraq and KRI. The dangers of the volatile Middle East scenario, the Gaza War's developments, the threat to global security and stability, and its detrimental effects on all facets of life were also deliberated about during the conference."

According to the statement, the parties had confirmed their "mutual desire to develop Austria's relations with Iraq and KRI in all fields," as well as their agreement on "the need to prevent further escalation and the need for comprehensive cooperation to achieve this goal."

The Austrian Foreign Minister said that his country looks with interest at its relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, issuing a formal invitation for President Nechirvan Barzani to visit Austria.

On the other hand, Nechirvan Barzani expressed "his gratitude to Austria for its longstanding friendship, support, and assistance to Kurdistan," adding that he "hopes to expand the level of relations between them in all fields."