Nechirvan Barzani reaffirms commitment at the end of Baghdad visit: justice for all components.
Shafaq News/ On Monday evening, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani
ended his two-day visit to the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, where he met with several officials and political figures.
Barzani wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter), "It was a pleasure to
meet with my fellow leaders and officials in Baghdad. In this regard, we
reaffirm our unwavering commitment to supporting a stable Iraq that guarantees
justice and fulfills the state's obligations to all its components."
He added, "We emphasize our determination to strengthen relations
between Erbil and Baghdad, in a way that serves the public interest and lays
the foundation for a more prosperous and stable future."