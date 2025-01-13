Nechirvan Barzani reaffirms commitment at the end of Baghdad visit: justice for all components.

Shafaq News/ On Monday evening, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani ended his two-day visit to the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, where he met with several officials and political figures.

Barzani wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter), "It was a pleasure to meet with my fellow leaders and officials in Baghdad. In this regard, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to supporting a stable Iraq that guarantees justice and fulfills the state's obligations to all its components."

He added, "We emphasize our determination to strengthen relations between Erbil and Baghdad, in a way that serves the public interest and lays the foundation for a more prosperous and stable future."