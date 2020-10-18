Nechirvan Barzani invites Indian companies to invest in Kurdistan region

Shafaq News / The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, called on Sunday for Indian companies to invest in the region, pledging to provide the necessary facilities and support for them.

This came during his meeting today with Birender Singh Yadav, the Indian ambassador to Iraq, according to a statement issued by the region's presidency office.

The statement added that during the meeting, both parties discussed India's relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, the situation in Iraq in general, the Erbil-Baghdad relations, COVID-19 updates and the conditions of the Indian community in the Kurdistan Region.

The two sides emphasized the need to enhance economic relations between their countries, as well as the expansion of the trade volume between them.