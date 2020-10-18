Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Nechirvan Barzani invites Indian companies to invest in Kurdistan region

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-10-18T11:11:40+0000
Nechirvan Barzani invites Indian companies to invest in Kurdistan region

Shafaq News / The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, called on Sunday for Indian companies to invest in the region, pledging to provide the necessary facilities and support for them. 

This came during his meeting today with Birender Singh Yadav, the Indian ambassador to Iraq, according to a statement issued by the region's presidency office.

  The statement added that during the meeting, both parties discussed India's relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, the situation in Iraq in general, the Erbil-Baghdad relations, COVID-19 updates and the conditions of the Indian community in the Kurdistan Region. 

The two sides emphasized the need to enhance economic relations between their countries, as well as the expansion of the trade volume between them. 

related

Nechirvan Barzani: Kurdistan is the home of all its components

Date: 2020-09-28 14:06:59
Nechirvan Barzani: Kurdistan is the home of all its components

Nechirvan Barzani: Ashura is to remember the higher values

Date: 2020-08-29 09:27:48
Nechirvan Barzani: Ashura is to remember the higher values

Barzani and Al-Sabah meet to discuss several files of common interest

Date: 2020-10-13 10:36:44
Barzani and Al-Sabah meet to discuss several files of common interest

Nechirvan Barzani recalls the September revolution

Date: 2020-09-11 10:56:45
Nechirvan Barzani recalls the September revolution

Barzani condemns attacks on diplomatic missions and expresses support for Al-Kadhimi

Date: 2020-09-29 07:29:09
Barzani condemns attacks on diplomatic missions and expresses support for Al-Kadhimi

Barzani appoints a new director of the General Organization for Mine Affairs

Date: 2020-08-30 14:02:02
Barzani appoints a new director of the General Organization for Mine Affairs

Nechirvan Barzani hosts the British Ambassador to Iraq

Date: 2020-10-14 21:06:11
Nechirvan Barzani hosts the British Ambassador to Iraq

Barzani: terrorism is a global threat

Date: 2020-09-11 12:24:51
Barzani: terrorism is a global threat