Nechirvan Barzani condoles the Death of Mohammad Reza Shajarian

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-10-08T18:58:56+0000
Shafaq News / The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, expressed via twitter, his condolences on the passing of the Iranian musician Shajarian, who died in Tehran on Thursday.

It is noteworthy that Shajarian died Thursday afternoon, after a struggle with illness. Thousands of his fans gathered in Tehran to await the reception of his body.

Mohammad Reza Shajarian, born in Mashhad, is a traditional Iranian singer, composer and musician, and known as "the greatest living Iranian master of traditional Iranian music".

Shajarian led a band, consisted of his son Homayoun, Kayhan Kalhor, and Hussein Ali Zadeh.

