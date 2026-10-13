Nechirvan Barzani calls for Peshmerga-Iraqi army security coordination

Nechirvan Barzani calls for Peshmerga-Iraqi army security coordination
2026-10-13T13:12:33+00:00

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday called for continued coordination between the Peshmerga, the army and the Iraqi security forces to combat terrorism after the end of the US-led Coalition mission.

During talks in Erbil with Iraq's National Security Adviser Qasim al-Aboudi, both sides discussed the threat of terrorism and the security situation in the country.

Hours earlier, al-Aboudi told the Middle East Research Institute's MERI Forum 2026 that Iraqi forces still lack the advanced surveillance technology the Coalition used to track militants, and that a plan to re-equip the security forces is under study.

The Coalition ended its military mission in Iraq on September 30.

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