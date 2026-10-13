Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday called for continued coordination between the Peshmerga, the army and the Iraqi security forces to combat terrorism after the end of the US-led Coalition mission.

During talks in Erbil with Iraq's National Security Adviser Qasim al-Aboudi, both sides discussed the threat of terrorism and the security situation in the country.

سەرۆکی هەرێمی کوردستان پێشوازی لە ڕاوێژکاری ئاسایشی نيشتمانيى عێراق دەکات https://t.co/yEXZgjYk8Q https://t.co/XKayRSLePX — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) October 13, 2026

Hours earlier, al-Aboudi told the Middle East Research Institute's MERI Forum 2026 that Iraqi forces still lack the advanced surveillance technology the Coalition used to track militants, and that a plan to re-equip the security forces is under study.

The Coalition ended its military mission in Iraq on September 30.