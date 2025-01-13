Nechirvan Barzani and Al-Khazali agree on strengthen cooperation to face challenges

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met on Monday evening with Qais Al-Khazali, the Secretary-General of the “Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq”, to discuss a range of domestic and foreign issues.

The media office of the Kurdistan Region Presidency stated in a press release received by Shafaq News Agency, that both sides emphasized the importance of enhancing cooperation among all Iraqi parties to maintain security and stability in the country.

They also discussed the need for joint efforts to protect Iraq from the regional impacts.

The two sides agreed on the necessity of keeping Iraq away from regional conflicts and stressed the importance of national unity to confront both internal and external challenges, according to the statement.