Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-11-15T14:21:25+0000
Nechirvan Barzani: We insist on implementing the Sinjar agreement

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, confirmed on Sunday his determination to implement the Sinjar Agreement, indicating that it will be the beginning of solving all problems.

Barzani presented in a press conference held today after a meeting of the three presidencies in the region, "the Sinjar agreement was the result of an understanding. We believe that it serves all components, and we insist on implementing the Sinjar agreement and hope that we will reach a similar agreement to all the problems we are suffering."

It is noteworthy that Baghdad and Erbil reached on October 9, an agreement to normalize the situation in Sinjar.

There are currently two local governments for Sinjar, one of which was appointed by the federal government authorities, and the second is the elected government, which is running its business from Duhok governorate.

The anti-Ankara PKK also formed a faction loyal to it there, called the "Sinjar Protection Units" and receives salaries from the Iraqi government as a faction under the umbrella of Al-Hashd Al-Shaab.

