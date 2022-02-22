President Barzani pledges support to Yazidis in Iraq and the world

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, renewed his call to recognize Sinjar as a governorate, not a district, and implement the Sinjar agreement.

This came in a speech made by the President's adviser, Nozad Hadi, who attended the ceremonies held in Sinjar on the occasion of excavating seven mass graves in Hardan village, representing President Barzani.

According to a statement by the Presidency of the region, Hadi -who read the President's speech during the ceremony, said, "They would never be able to break the bond between Yazidis and their land, country, and religion. They can never kill the spirit of coexistence, harmony, acceptance, and forgiveness between communities."

"President Nechirvan Barzani will be, as he has always been, supportive for the Yazidis wherever they are."

"All parties, including the Supreme Spiritual Council and all Yazidi decision-makers and position holders, will work hard to integrate the Yazidis in the society again", he added.

According to Hadi, Erbil and Baghdad are working hard to compensate the Yazidi victims, and recognize Sinjar as a governorate, not a district.

"To make this real, the Sinjar agreement between the federal and the Kurdistan regional governments must be implemented", he pointed out.