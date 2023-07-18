Nechirvan Barzani Meets Azerbaijan's Aliyev in Baku

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's President Nechirvan Barzani highlighted the region's willingness to bolster the region's ties with Azerbaijan as he meets President Ilham Aliyev in Baku on Tuesday.

"I'm pleased to visit Azerbaijan and meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku," the Kurdish leader tweeted, "I thank the President for his warm welcome and look forward to advancing ties between the Kurdistan Region and Iraq with Azerbaijan."

Upon his arrival in Baku today, President Barzani held a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to discuss Erbil and Baghdad's ties with Baku in a bid to enhance the economic and trade exchange between the two nations.